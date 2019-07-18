I Always Over Cook My Chicken For Fear I Will Poison My Guests….

For real, best bet is that I go out to dinner. I just can’t do it!!

You can get a pretty good deal on chicken when you buy it in big value packs but that usually means you’re going to throw some of it in the freezer to use later. So, how do you safely defrost the chicken so you can enjoy dinner without the chance of getting sick? The USDA says there are three ways to safely defrost your bird.

The easiest way to defrost chicken if you’re busy is to let it thaw in the refrigerator. If you have at least 12 hours before you plan to cook with it, place your chicken in the bottom of the fridge and let the fridge do the work.

If you need to thaw your chicken a little faster place it in a leak-proof, sealed plastic bag and submerge your chicken in cold water. Change the water every 30 minutes and you’re good. You can also thaw your chicken in the microwave using the defrost setting.

Never, ever leave your chicken on the counter to defrost since the outer portion of the chicken may reach the temperature “danger zone” for toxins or bacteria to grow.

How do you defrost your chicken? Is there a food that you’re intimidated to thaw or cook?