“I am heartbroken”: Monkee Micky Dolenz and other stars react to Mike Nesmith’s death

Dolenz & Nesmith at their final show together, Nov, 2021; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Micky Dolenz, now the last living member of The Monkees, has taken to social media to mourn his late bandmate, Mike Nesmith, who died on Friday at the age of 78.

“I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner,” writes Dolenz, along with a recent photo of the two men embracing onstage. “I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick.”

“Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Micky,” he finished.

Other celebrities who paid tribute to Nesmith included The Bangles‘ Susannah Hoffs, director Edgar Wright, comedian Patton Oswalt, magician Penn Jillette, the E Street Band’s Steve Van Zandt and “Cars” singer Gary Numan.

KISS’ Paul Stanley wrote, “WOW! Sometimes it’s hard to know why someone’s passing hits you a certain way but this is another one that hit me. I watch my world change as people that I thought to be timeless pass on, and that is sobering. Lives end and life goes on. RIP Mike Nesmith.”

And Beach Boy Brian Wilson wrote, “I’m sorry to hear about Mike Nesmith. The Monkees had some great songs, those were fun days. Love & Mercy to Mike’s family and friends.”

