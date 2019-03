Queen, Motley Crue, Elton John and now…the Sex Pistols. Rock biopics seem to be a hot topic this year, and from the looks of it, more are on the way. The legendary punk band is the most recently announced rock and roll movie to be in the works.

Check out the trailer from “Sid & Nancy” and it will get you all geared up to want to learn more about them and the fab band!