A Turkish paraglider wants you to know that the sport is very safe. In fact it’s as safe as sitting on your couch.

29-year-old Hasan Kaval is a paragliding instructor hooked up his parachute harness to a couch, lamp and television which he then took for a spin.

Video shows Kaval kicking his feet up, eating some snacks and watching TV all while airborne.

Thus proving….paragliding is super safe! ~ Bill