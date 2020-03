You read it right, TooJay’s has toilet paper! And fresh chicken breasts, ground beef, eggs by the dozen and more!

They are offering groceries and toilet paper at the Jupiter, Lake Worth, West Boca, Vero, Stuart locations.

Get a hot TooJay’s meal, stock your fridge with groceries and the TP for the loo!

Call ahead for your order then swing by and scoop it up.

More info here!