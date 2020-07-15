I Can’t Be The Only One That Wants Them To Get Back Together!

Winona Ryder is expected to give testimony on Wednesday (July 15) in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun.

During a preliminary hearing, Ryder said in a statement, “I cannot wrap my head around (Ms. Heard’s) accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

Ryder and Depp dated back in the 90s, Winona will give her statement via video link from Los Angeles.

Depp is suing The Sun for claims they made in an article calling the actor a “wife beater.”

