I Can’t Eat A Big Mac Made By A Robot!!! But It’s Coming!

According to the Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s is putting those self-serve kiosks behind them and beginning to test voice-activated drive-thrus and robotic deep fryers.

One Chicago location is the only test site right now and according to SVP Mason Smoot the testing all this technology is to “help the crew and make things easier and better for them.”

Early testing on the voice-activated drive-thrus seem to be going well, but not much is known about how the fryer testing is going. McDonald’s plans to expand testing to other locations soon.

Now, if they can just figure out how to keep the ice cream machine working.

What do you think about voice-activated drive-thrus? Do you feel like this automation will take away jobs?