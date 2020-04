I’m tellin’ ya….I’m going to need a whole box of tissues for this hour long farewell show! However, there’s a fun show you can tune into before – “Modern Family: A Modern Farewell” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. A one-hour documentary featuring cast interviews and favorite moments from their 11-year run.

THEN…..

• The one-hour series finale of “Modern Family” at 9:00 p.m. on ABC.

TEARS!