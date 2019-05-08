I Don’t Even Think My Freezer Is Big Enough For The Amount I Want To Buy!

As the temperatures begin to rise Costco has a frozen treat that will help you beat the heat and give you a buzz in the form of a popsicle filled with alcohol.

The adult popsicles were spotted at a Costco in D.C. and are made by a company called Claffey’s.

The popsicles are only 90 calories, have about 6% alcohol, and come in six flavors.

Unlike most booze popsicles these are filled with orange wine and not gin or vodka like the others.

Have you ever tried a booze popsicle? What tastes better with a shot of alcohol?