I don’t know what you’re having for lunch, but I hope it’s not Ramen!

Well this just stinks! I love Ramen! And I bet that you have packets of instant ramen in your pantry right now! If you don’t, you can admit you ate your fair share of it while in college.

Today I learn, I may want to think twice about that instant ramen and never eat it again.

One reason is the sodium. Instant ramen is filled with excessive amounts, not to mention the saturated fats in the packets. Also, it’s been tested and shown that the noodles aren’t good for you at all.

Third, if you’re not eating vegetables with your ramen it’s not nutritious at all.

There are other reasons why it’s said you should never eat instant ramen, but the snack is still selling like hotcakes.

What’s your favorite way to eat instant ramen? I love chicken flavor! And usually I ditch all the water, so it’s basically noodles with a packet of heaven on it.

Are you going to stop eating ramen? I’m not!