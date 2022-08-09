‘I have to move on’; Serena Williams announces retirement after US Open

Tennis star and Palm Beach County resident, Serena Williams says she plans to retire at the end of the month after playing one more time in the US Open.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun,” the 40-year-old legendary tennis player announced on an Instagram post.

“I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

Serena Williams is set to retire from tennis in the next few weeks 💔 pic.twitter.com/vQ9izVwxtM — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) August 9, 2022

Williams completely revolutionized women’s sports with her dominant playing style, and was ranked singles world No.1 for 6 years by the Women’s Tennis Association.

She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one behind Margaret Court.

Williams is set to play in Cincinnati for the Western and Southern Open next week.

The US Open championships begin Aug. 29, which will be Serena’s final curtain call and if she wins, then she will share the slam title with Court.

We are sad to see the Tennis legend go, but we wish her all the best for her future!