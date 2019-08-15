I Honestly Thought They Were Joking. But It’s True. Pumpkin Spice Spam Is Coming.

As the calendar flips to fall, companies rush to pack pumpkin spice into every product on store shelves.

The latest offering comes from the makers of SPAM, the beloved meat in a can.

Shoppers can hit up walmart.com or spam.com starting September 23 to get their hands on the brand’s newest variety, which began as a joke two years ago.

The people at The Daily Meal were able to fry up a sample, stamping a seal of approval and declaring, “the general consensus was that the flavor really wasn’t bad”.

What’s the strangest pumpkin spice product you’ve come across?