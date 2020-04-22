"I hope it brings everyone a little joy": Alessia Cara's thrilled that her Netflix movie 'The Willoughbys' is finally out

Courtesy Netflix

Alessia Cara wants everyone to know that a project she's been working on for three years is finally here for your viewing pleasure.

In her acting debut, Alessia voices one of the characters in the new Netflix animated movie The Willoughbys, and she also recorded a new song for the film, called "I Choose You." It's now available for streaming, and Alessia's written a lengthy Instagram post expressing her excitement.

"The willoughbys is finally out on @netflix," she writes. "What a dream it’s been to make this movie over the last 3 years."

The Willoughbys, based on the children’s book by Lois Lowry, follows the Willoughby siblings as they plot to send their insufferable parents on vacation because they’re convinced they’d do a better job raising themselves. Alessia voices the eldest Willoughby sister, Jane, a spirited girl who loves to sing.

Alessia then thanks the movie studio for "trusting me with voicing Jane," adding, "I’m in love with her." She also shouts out director Kris Pearn "for sitting in on every [recording] session and being so kind and patient with me," and thanks the other creatives on the project for "bringing their genius, along with the countless others involved behind the scenes."

"This story is witty and charming and offbeat and dark and wonderful and I hope it brings everyone a little joy during this weird time," Alessia adds. "What a trip seeing my name there alongside such an insane cast. Enjooooooy!"

The rest of The Willoughbys voice cast includes Terry Crews, Martin Short, Will Forte, Jane Krakowski, Ricky Gervais, and Maya Rudolph.





