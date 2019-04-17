I Just Assumed They Washed Their Beard Like They Wash Their Hair….Guess Not!

Bad news for dudes with beards. According to a study if you have a beard you have more germs than a dog. And even worse – MORE THAN A TOILET!

To come to this conclusion researchers tested men’s facial hair against dog hair from different breeds and found a higher bacterial load in a beard than in dog fur.

There were some men who even tested positive for bacteria that was a threat to human health.

According to experts, if you’re not washing your beard regularly you should start today.

Men….did you REALLY need to be told that?!

Ladies, are you a fan of a man with a beard? Does this study make you want to shave away your beard?