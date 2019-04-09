I LOVE “As Seen On TV” Stuff!! What Have You Purchased?!

You know the drill: You’re up way past when you should have gone to bed, TV blaring some infomercial while you scroll on your phone. But you might want to peek past the smaller screen when these products are featured.

According to Taste Of Home, these “As Seen On TV” items are worthy of shouting, “Shut up and take my money!”

Have no room to BBQ? No worries. Grab the Gotham Steel Smokeless Electric Grill. Since you’ll be handling hot dishes, pick up the Ove Glove too, which is made from the same material that protects firefighters.

Get a perfect slice of a summertime treat with the dishwasher safe Watermelon Slicer. The Aeroknife makes cutting vegetables a snap thanks to its patented blade.

And never have to wait for food to thaw. Just order the D-Frost Wonder Defrosting Tray, speeding things up ten times faster than room temp.

What’s the best “As Seen On TV” purchase you’ve made?