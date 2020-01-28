I Love My Job, But Yes…Sign Me Up For This!

Would you like to just get up and leave your everyday life for 2 months and go to the Bahamas?

Airbnb is offering a chance to do that. They are giving five people a sabbatical.

If you win, you’ll help with ecological projects in three locations across the Bahamas.

You must apply and show that you have a “commitment to contribute to island life.” You must be available to go in April and May of this year. Winners will also have time to relax while there as well.

Could you just drop what you are doing right now to take part in this?