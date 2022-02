Ricky Gervais is getting ready for his new stand-up special, Armageddon.

Ricky said, I’m treating it like it’s my last one ever.

It won’t be, but I want to put everything into it. I want to try and get cancelled.

The show is going to be about how society is destroying itself.

Ricky believes as a stand up comic no topic is off limits.

Do you think comics like Ricky and Dave Chappelle can be canceled?

(TMZ)