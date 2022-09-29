I Love You, You Hate Me | Official Trailer

I Love You, You Hate Me is streaming October 12th on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3ffUbid

Synopsis: I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along? #PeacockTV #ILoveYouYouHateMe #OfficialTrailer