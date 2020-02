A luxury dining experience from Louis Vuitton is being planned in Japan.

The flagship store in Osaka, Japan is opening a cafe as well as a restaurant.

Menus will be curated by famed Japanese chef Yosuke Suga.

Of course, both the restaurant and cafe will be designed with premium LV touches. The store opens on February 1st. The dining options open on February 15th.

