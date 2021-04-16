“I Miss the Band”: Alanis Morissette pays tribute to her road family in new song

Epiphany Music

Alanis Morissette is missing the road in her new song, “I Miss the Band.”

The Grammy winner offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road touring with her band, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to mass shutdowns of live events.

The video features fast-paced clips from the stage, with the camera panning cheering fans while the band smiles as they pose in front of an arena-sized crowd. Bus rides, rehearsal shots and Alanis and her crew pulling together for a loving photo backstage all convey the passion they have for the road.

“I miss the band/And there’s not a day that goes by where I don’t hear our music in my head,” Alanis sings in the musical homage.

“Deeply yearning to play live music again…the sweat, the rapture, the movement, the love…i miss seeing your faces & being with my bandmates,” she shares on Twitter. “Soon…we’ll be back together.”

Alanis’ defining 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill, is the subject of a musical of the same name. It was the most nominated production at the 2020 Tony Awards and was named Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2021 Grammys.

