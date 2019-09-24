"I need a woman": Lewis Capaldi invites fans to match with him on Tinder, win tickets or trip to NYC gig

Alexandra GavilletLewis Capaldi is so lonely that he's resorted to bribery to encourage fans to match with him on Tinder.

Images of the Scottish singer's Tinder profile have been posted on billboards across the U.K., and if you match with him, you'll have a chance to win a trip to see him live in New York City -- or win tickets to his upcoming U.K. tour.

The British publication NME quotes Lewis as saying, "I’m very excited to have teamed up with the people at Tinder to give two lucky people the chance to fly out to New York to meet your favorite big lovely handsome celebrity (me).”

The "Someone You Loved" singer adds, "I’ve yet to find love and Tinder Gold is the only lifeline I have left, before I’m resigned to a lifetime living at home with my mother.”

On his Instagram Story, Lewis is standing in front of someone posting up his Tinder profile on a billboard.

"Hello, my name is Lewis Capaldi, and I haven't known the touch of a woman in many years," jokes the self-deprecating star. "So for that reason, I've come to London to put my Tinder profile, across the city."

"I need a woman. I'm getting so lonely," he continues. "So hopefully there will be some nice ladies passing by...they'll say 'Who's that handsome guy on the posters?'"

Lewis' New York show is on October 11, so start swiping.

