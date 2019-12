Would you like to have jolly ranchers for breakfast?

If your answer is yes, you got it!

According to Instagrammer i_need_a_snack_, the cereal looks like miniature jolly ranchers.

The Jolly Ranchers Cereal, which is on Walmart shelves now, comes in the Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon flavors.

The cereal will be in other stores in 2020!

Would you try the Jolly Rancher Cereal?