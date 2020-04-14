“I Saw A Tiger” Climbs The Music Charts!

Come on! We all loved this song and the video!!!!
SPIN magazine reported on some of the Netflix star’s streaming numbers, including this tidbit:
“The song’s average daily share of its streams has even gone up by 18% since it was added to the platform as well. And millennials are the ones listening. Spotify revealed that folks ages 25-29 consuming his music at the highest rate, followed by ages 30-34.”
Top 10 countries ranked by the rate at which they listen to Joe Exotic’s music:
- Denmark
- UK
- Ireland
- Iceland
- Norway
- New Zealand
- Australia
- USA
