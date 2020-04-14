“I Saw A Tiger” Climbs The Music Charts!

Come on!  We all loved this song and the video!!!!

SPIN magazine reported on some of the Netflix star’s streaming numbers, including this tidbit:

“The song’s average daily share of its streams has even gone up by 18% since it was added to the platform as well. And millennials are the ones listening. Spotify revealed that folks ages 25-29 consuming his music at the highest rate, followed by ages 30-34.”

Top 10 countries ranked by the rate at which they listen to Joe Exotic’s music:

  1. Denmark
  2. UK
  3. Ireland
  4. Iceland
  5. Norway
  6. New Zealand
  7. Australia
  8. USA
  9. Canada

