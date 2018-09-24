I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Apple Pie Ice Cream From Carvel! It’s New and I’m Obsessed!

Dessert, dessert, dessert.  Why can’t we start with dessert instead of the other stuff!   I love delish ice cream for dessert or a snack especially when it comes from Carvel!  It’s America’s Freshest Ice Cream!  Always creamy, fresh and delish!

They are coming out with a new flavor hitting all stores on November 5th – Apple Pie Ice Cream!  Soft Serve and Scoop! They literally put apple pie filling IN the ice cream! Heavenly!

It’s available in select store right now including the Carvel in Royal Palm Beach on Southern Blvd in the Crestwood Square Shopping Center! 

