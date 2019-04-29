I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For UNICORN ICE CREAM!!!!

I don’t know if you saw it, but there were 2 unicorns at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Kids World Family Fun Fest over the weekend!

And it’s super fun that unicorn foods are all the rage right now. Most likey any dining establishment you go to will likely have Instagram worthy dishes like unicorn dip, unicorn toast, and unicorn cheesecake on the menus.

But what if you feel like climbing into your unicorn onesie and staying at home? Walmart has got you covered.

In the freezer section of the superstore, you can find 48 oz. tubs of Unicorn Sparkle Ice Cream for just under $3!!!

According to the label, the containers do not use any bits of the mystical one horn creature, but are filled with a cake flavored ice cream featuring magical purple frosting swirl and candy confetti pieces.

What’s the best ice cream flavor? When I was little I always liked the bubble-gum ice cream, today I like anything with caramel and brownie mixed in!