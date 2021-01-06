"I sit around writing songs": Keith Richards shares what he's been doing during the pandemic

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Keith Richards reveals in a new interview with U.K. magazine Classic Rock that he’s been making good use with some of his time in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rolling Stones guitarist tells the magazine that he’s been coming up with some new song ideas by playing his guitar while watching TV at home.

“Actually, the [guitar] sits next to my usual chair,” he explains. “I do tend to have moments and little periods of time during the day when suddenly I’ll pick up the guitar and something will come to mind.”

He also reports, “I sit around writing songs, basically, or parts of songs, little bits.”

As for how he’s coping with not being able to socialize much or tour because of the health crisis, Richards notes, “It’s affecting me pretty much like it’s affected everybody else. You know, we’re all in this thing and I’m basically hunkering down with the family and a few friends, a bubble kind of thing, just like the rest of you, man. Wondering when we can get out of this thing.”

Keith adds, “[A]t the moment, it looks like it’s going to be a hard winter.”

As for whether The Rolling Stones are considering some kind of alternative way to present their music live while not being able to tour because of the pandemic, Richards says, “At the moment, I can’t see any plan B coming.”

He continues, “I think it’s all based on ‘Let’s get this thing over and done with as soon as possible. Let’s smarten up and…’ It’s a rough one, man, because this thing is designed to keep us apart, and everything [the band members] want to do is be together.”

