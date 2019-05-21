I smell you, babe: Cher launching new genderless fragrance

Dominik Bindl/Getty ImagesWhile celebrating her 73rd birthday Monday, Cher announced she’ll be releasing a new unisex fragrance called Eau de Couture.

“I’ve been working on my perfume for four years!!” she tweeted. “My ‘one’ criteria…’when I [heart] to wear it…I’ll be ready to share it.’ I wear it every day.”

The scent will be her first perfume in over 30 years. Her Uninhibited perfume was discontinued in 1987.

In a press release obtained by People, the new fragrance is described as featuring notes of “vanilla, bergamot, neroli, jasmine and vetiver.”

“This is a genderless scent. I made it for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it’s part of who they are,” Cher says in the press release.

She adds, “I like vanilla. It’s very touchy-feely. It makes you want to hold yourself.”

The perfume is being released in collaboration with e-commerce platform ScentBeauty and will reportedly become available in late fall 2019.

