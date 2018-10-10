I Thought Tracee Ellis Ross Did A GREAT Job Last Night On The AMA’s! Which Was Your Fav Outfit?!
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
I think I have to go with the Golden Shiny Disco Ball/C-3PO/Dot Matrix dress!
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Tracee Ellis Ross (C) performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Tracee Ellis Ross (C) performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Tracee Ellis Ross performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
