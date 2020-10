Apple has stepped into the music video arena once dominated by MTV and YouTube.

Today (Monday October 19th) Apple launched in the U.S. a free 24 hour music video channel.

It kicked off with a countdown of the top 100 all-time most streamed songs in the U.S. on Apple Music.

They channel will have exclusive new music videos and premieres, video blocks and live shows.

They will also have live chart countdowns and guests.

You can find the music video channel on the Apple Music app and Apple TV app.

Read more here from Variety.com!