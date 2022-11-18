“I want to do what everybody else is doing” Is Bruce’s Response To High Ticket Prices.

Bruce Springsteen is defending the high ticket prices for his upcoming tour – by pointing out that he could charge even more.

Springsteen told Rolling Stone that he charged “under market value” for most of his career, which was “great for the fans”.

But this time, Bruce said “Hey, we’re 73 years old. The guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing“.

Bruce will hit the road with the E Street Band starting in February of 2023.

