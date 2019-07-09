I Was One Of The 40 MILLION Who Watched Stranger Things 3! Were You?

Netflix normally keeps tight-lipped when it comes to viewer stats, but Stranger Things 3 is breaking records, so they’ve decided to do a little bragging.

Since its worldwide release last Thursday, over 40 million households have tuned into the hit series’ third season, which the streaming giant says is “more than any other film or series in its first four days.”

Nearly half of those viewers have binged their way through all eight episodes too, with 18.2 million already finishing the season.

Are you one of the 40.7 million? What makes the show “must-see”? Which other shows are you streaming?