I Will Be Buying 2. 1 To Read, 1 To Keep Perfectly Crisp!

Did you know that Prince was working on a memoir when he died three years ago? I didn’t!

The good news is – we will finally get to see it.

It will be titled The Beautiful Ones and it’s due out on October 29th.

The memoir will include lyrics, scrapbooks, and rare pictures. The collect is almost 300 pages long.

Prince completed 50 pages before he passed away. Prince’s estate partnered with Random House to release the memoir. Prince died three years ago yesterday, April 21st, 2016.

Did you take time to remember Prince over the weekend? What are your three favorite Prince songs?