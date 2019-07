Here is something we had no idea wee needed, an expensive volleyball.

Louis Vuitton has made a volleyball, yes you read that correctly.

The ball is made of leather, canvas and cotton and comes in paneled pastel pink, bright orange, purple and white.

It also comes with a net bag to carry the ball in. Of course the net bag is monogrammed with Louis Vuitton.

How much will this ball set you back? A mere $2,650.

If you bought it – would you use it?! Letting it hit the ground!? Eeeeesh.