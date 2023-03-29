iana Ross announces dates for The Music Legacy Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Diana Ross is heading out on tour this summer. The legendary singer just announced dates for The Music Legacy Tour 2023, where she’s celebrating her greatest number one hits.

The tour kicks off June 9 in Temecula, California, and wraps July 2 in Chautauqua, New York, with more dates to be announced. A complete list of tour dates, along with ticket sale information, can be found at dianaross.com.

In 2022, Ross released her first album of new material in 20 years, Thank You, and toured on the album. She also dropped a new single, “Turn Up the Sunshine,” last May. The collaboration with the band Tame Impala was featured on the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

