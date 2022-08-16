Ice Cream That Tastes Like A Dive Bar? Hmmmmmm 🍺🚬

It sounds like you CAN get drunk off these, but would you want to? Miller High Life is selling alcoholic ice cream bars that are supposed to taste like an ACTUAL bar. (???) They’re called “Dive Bars” and they’re 5% alcohol.

Each bar has beer-flavored ice cream . . . a hint of tobacco smoke flavoring . . . a peanut swirl, because any good dive bar has free peanuts . . . and a gooey caramel swirl to represent the sticky floor.

The first ice cream bar . . . original Klondikes . . . came out 100 years ago in 1922. So Miller decided to jump on their anniversary bandwagon.

They’re selling Dive Bar six-packs through the site TipsyScoop.com for $36. So that’s $6 per bar.

The shipping could more than double that though, because they have to ship it with dry ice, which isn’t cheap. (For example, it’s an additional $45 to ship to California.)

You have to be at least 21 years old to order. The first boxes will ship out tomorrow and arrive later this week. (CNET / Eater)