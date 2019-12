The 62-year-old television personality is stepping into host Pat Sajak‘s shoes for the first time after 37 years with the show. He is taking a three-week leave of absence after having emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

Vanna says she was shocked when she was asked to be the temporary host.

“I’ve never even thought of that in 37 years, and to be asked almost on the spot, ‘How do you feel about hosting the show?’ Like, what?!” she told the New York Times last week.

Read more here!