Ides of March/ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik reveals recent neck surgery; discusses Chicago collaboration

The Ides of March frontman and ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik revealed in a recent video update posted on his Facebook page that he’s recovering from a neck operation that has sidelined him during the past several weeks.

In the clip, Peterik, 71, is seen wearing a neck brace while sitting at the console of what appears to be his home studio. He explains that he’d recently been experiencing severe headaches and went to a doctor who told him that arthritis in his neck was impinging on a nerve and that if he didn’t have an operation to address the issue he could be paralyzed in a couple of months.

Peterik says he had the surgery about a month ago and reports that it went very smoothly, while admitting his recovery has been a bit difficult and that he’s experiencing a lot of pain. He points out that former Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner had a similar operation about four years ago and that Farner told him it took him about a year to recover, adding, “Hopefully it’ll be quicker than that [for me].”

Jim says he’s taking it easy, but has begun rehearsing with The Ides of March for some upcoming shows, the first of which is scheduled for April 27 at the City Winery in Chicago. He also reveals that the group will be playing an as-yet-unannounced special show in June backed by a full orchestra.

Meanwhile, Peterik shared some details about a few music projects he’s been working on, including a collaboration with Chicago‘s Robert Lamm, with whom he’s written songs for that band’s next studio album. Jim says that album will be released at the end of June, and its title is the name of one of the tunes he co-wrote.

