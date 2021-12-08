Ides of March/ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik sells majority stake in songwriting royalties

Credit: Kristie Schram

Founding Survivor member and The Ides of March frontman Jim Peterik has reached a multi-million dollar deal with Primary Wave Music, which has acquired a majority stake in the royalties of his music publishing catalog and rights to many of his compositions.

Among the many songs Peterik has co-written are the Survivor hits “Eye of the Tiger,” “The Search Is Over,” “Burning Heart,” “High on You” and “I Can’t Hold Back,” and he also penned the Ides of March classic “Vehicle.”

In addition, Jim has co-written hits and memorable tunes for a variety of other artists, including 38 Special‘s “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up in You” and “Rockin’ into the Night,” Sammy Hagar‘s “Heavy Metal” and The Beach Boys‘ “That’s Why God Made the Radio.”

In conjunction with the deal with Primary Wave, the company will help Peterik with marketing, branding and licensing of his music.

Peterik joins a growing list of well-known artists whose publishing or music catalogues have been at least partly acquired by Primary Wave, among them Stevie Nicks, Chris Isaak, late Toto drummer Jeff Porcaro, Prince and many more.

“I’m thrilled to be with a company who is as passionate about music as I am,” says Peterik, adding, “It seems that many of my musical heroes feel the same way! I’m looking forward to great days ahead creating new music and finding new homes for the many songs in my catalogue!”

Peterik continues to front The Ides of March, whose latest album, Play On, was released in 2019. He also co-wrote many songs for ex-Styx singer/keyboardist Dennis DeYoung‘s two recent solo albums — 2020’s 26 East, Volume 1 and 2021’s 26 East, Volume 2.

