Idina Menzel announces new Christmas album featuring Ariana Grande and Billy Porter

Decca RecordsBetween Frozen 2 and a brand new Christmas album, this winter season belongs to Idina Menzel.

The “Let It Go” singer is releasing her holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, on October 18 and the tracks feature some very special guest stars.

Billboard reports that, after collaborating with Idina’s former Wicked co-star Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande will now join Idina for an original duet called “A Hand for Mrs. Claus,” written by “Let It Go” songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Idina will also team up with Pose star and recent Emmy winner Billy Porter for “I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” her Frozen co-star Josh Gad on "We Wish You the Merriest," and her husband Aaron Lohr on "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

The track list will also include "Seasons of Love" from her breakout role in Rent and a tribute to her Jewish heritage with “Ocho Kandelikas,” a Hanukkah song in Ladino, the ancient language of Sephardic Jews.

Idina will reprise her role as Queen Elsa in Frozen 2 on November 22.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.