Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel teamed up to re-record Chaka Khan’s 1978 hit I’m Every Woman.

The song is for the global humanitarian organization CARE as part of their #IMEVERYWOMAN International Women’s Day campaign.

Idina said Chaka is one of her idols and it was an honor to record with her.

