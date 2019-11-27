Idina Menzel releases video for Billy Porter duet, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm"

Decca Records

Decca RecordsBetween Frozen 2 and her new holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love, Idina Menzel will be soundtracking your holiday season whether you like it or not.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the powerhouse singer has released the music video for her duet with Emmy-winner Billy Porter: a cover of the Irving Berlin classic “I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.”

In the video, Idina awakens frozen dancers in a snowy scene. When she finishes her verse, she throws it to Billy, and the two end the video together as the festive dancers perform around them.

Christmas: A Season of Love also features duets with Ariana Grande, Idina's Frozen 2 co-star Josh Gad and more.

