Idris Elba Has A Hard Time Explaining “Cats” – And He’s In The Movie

There was a lot of head-scratching when the trailer for the movie adaptation of Cats was released a few weeks ago. Many people didn’t understand the plot.

Idris Elba is in the film. When he was asked about it on The Late Show with Steven Colbert this week, he didn’t quite know how to explain it either.

Elba said, “It’s a classic. It’s a big musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber. I guess it’s about a cat? How am I doing?”

He continued, “It’s one cat’s journey towards what is essentially Cat Heaven. The idea is we all… you know, we aspire to get towards Cat Heaven. It’s this young cat… and she gets sort of… you know… taken on this story about how to get to Cat Heaven. Or what you should do to get into Cat Heaven. How am I doing? Does anyone know what the story is?!”

Do you understand the plot of Cats? Did you see the stage presentation and walk away confused?