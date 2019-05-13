Idris Elba Is Rumored to Play Deathstroke in the Suicide Squad

Another day, another movie rumor involving Idris Elba.

It is now being rumored that Idris Elba could be playing Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke in The Suicide Squad.

This is not to be confused with Will Smith’s character, Deadshot.

Will Smith is not returning to Suicide Squad due to a scheduling conflict so it is being rumored that James Gunn did not want to replace Will leaving the door open for his possible return.

Deadshot and Deathstroke have similar qualities and would be an easy swap from a writing-of-a-script perspective.

Suicide Squad 2 is due in theaters August 6, 2021.

Which role would you prefer to see Idris play, James Bond or Deathstroke?