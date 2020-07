Idris Elba is talking again about turning his TV show Luther into a movie. Speaking about another project during a press junket, Elba was asked about Luther. He said, “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.” Luther has given us 5 seasons of entertainment so far. Would you like to see a Luther movie?