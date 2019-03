This guy never ceases to amaze me! CHARLIE SHEEN has a line of weed vapes on the way called ‘Sheenius,’ but he insists he hasn’t tried any of them himself. Suuuuuuuure Charlie!

Ok, Ok, we’ll believe you! He’s been sober for a year now, and that includes pot. The line starts hitting dispensaries next month.

Will you give it a toke?