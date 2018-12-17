If It Absolutely Needs to Get There by Xmas, Ship it Now

If you want your gifts to be under the tree this Christmas, ship them now to love ones out of town.

Today marks the last day to ship packages through FedEx Ground and Home Delivery.

Anything shipped after today may cost you a leg and an arm.

For the USPS, Thursday is the final day to ship First Class mail and Priority Mail.

You have until tomorrow for UPS’ Three Day Select service while Thursday is the last day for 2nd Day Air.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy guarantee your gift will be delivered by Christmas Day if you place your order by December 20th.

Amazon is offering free shipping on all purchases made by tomorrow.

Amazon Prime members have the luxury of waiting until Christmas Eve to place orders on select last-minute gifts with free next day delivery.

FedEx same day delivery service will pick up and deliver your packages across country on Christmas Day for only $235.