If Jason Statham Asks You For Money…It’s Most Likely NOT Him

However a woman in England fell for that con when someone claiming to be superstar JASON STATHAM started chatting her up on a Jason Statham fan page.

So again…if someone contacts you online, claiming to be one of the biggest action movie stars in the world, it’s probably not. If said someone then claims to be cash-strapped and asks you for money, it’s DEFINITELY not.

They moved their conversations private, and he started putting the moves on. Once she was convinced he was in love with her, he started asking her for money. He claimed he was having financial difficulties because of a delayed film payment.

The real Jason Statham is worth an estimated $70 million. He’s also married to model (slash) actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The woman claims she was vulnerable because her mother and her fiancé had recently died. So she fell for it, and ended up giving the guy HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS. She won’t say exactly how much.

She finally smartened up and called the cops. They’re investigating.

