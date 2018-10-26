If Only I Could Cook! Madonna Is Looking For A Kosher Chef!

Are you a chef looking for a sweet gig? Do you know how to cook kosher? Then you might want to reply to a recent “help wanted” ad put out by Madonna on the website TalentPrivateStaff.com

Madonna is willing to pay nearly $142,000 annually to a chef who has “confident knowledge of kosher cooking.”

AND you get to travel! She’s got homes in New York, London and Lisbon.

The Evening Standard says the ad was placed by Madonna. It says she is seeking someone with “private Household/Superyacht experience” and has experience in cooking “healthy, simple and family style” food instead of “fine-dining.”

Do you know somebody who would fit the bill for the gig? Does this mean the chef gets to travel with Madonna as well?