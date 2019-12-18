"If the Fates Allow," Elizabeth Chan's annual holiday hits will become Christmas classics

Luke Fontana for Merry Bright Music

Mariah Carey may be known as the Queen of Christmas, but the title really should belong to Elizabeth Chan.

The New York-based singer/songwriter focuses solely on Christmas music, and is currently on her eighth album, If the Fates Allow, the title track of which is her current holiday hit. She says the song was inspired by a notorious lyrical change in one of the most famous Christmas songs ever.

The original lyrics of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" are, "Through the years we all will be together/if the fates allow/until then we'll have to muddle through somehow." But when Frank Sinatra recorded it, he had the lyric changed to "hang a shining star upon the highest bough," to make it more upbeat. Elizabeth takes issue with that.

"It kind of took away the reality of what the holidays are for people," she tells ABC Audio. "I thought that that was a little unfair for people, because the holidays aren't all Christmas sweaters and, y'know, joyousness abound. It's very reflective."

And so [my song] 'If The Fates Allow' is my nod to the reflectiveness of time, and the humility that we all have: that we can only enjoy as much as we have, [for] as [long as] we have it," she explains.

Elizabeth says that concept hit home for her this year, which is why she wrote the song.

"I experienced some very personal things in the last year that made me very respectful towards life...I'm very grateful for every day that I have here," she explains. "It's a very sobering thing to understand, but I think a lot of people do."

When Christmas is over, Elizabeth takes January off, and then in February, she'll start writing songs for her next holiday album.

