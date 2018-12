Aspirational style product shot of a common candy bar consisting of a crunchy cookie/biscuit, a layer of chewy caramel, and a chocolate coating. Candy bar is broken in half and pulled open to reveal interior contents.

Twix is going all in on chocolate. There is a new version of the candy bar on the way that features chocolate cookies and chocolate caramel!!!

Of course, the bars are covered in chocolate. That gives you the Triple Chocolate Twix! That is about the best thing I have read all year!

We don’t have an exact release date yet so watch your grocery checkout aisle for it.

Will you give this new chocolaty treat a try? What’s your fav candy bar?